Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 11,014 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,178. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

