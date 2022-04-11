Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $46.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $979.05. 904,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,480,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $918.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

