Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.36 or 0.07525562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00259340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00745982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00575007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00360887 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

