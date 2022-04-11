Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $212.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.55 million and the highest is $215.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 121.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $25.90 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

