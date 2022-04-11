Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNTX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Context Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTX shares. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

