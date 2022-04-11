Contrasting Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $102.07 million 7.17 $60.46 million $1.45 10.69 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 59.23% 9.83% 2.71% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

