Convex Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.81 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $30.01 or 0.00075387 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $32.81 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.77 or 0.07533073 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,838.86 or 1.00077414 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,167,644 coins and its circulating supply is 57,139,199 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

