Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Copart worth $91,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,631. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

