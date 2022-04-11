Coreto (COR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,848.00

Coreto (COR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Coreto has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $10,848.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.96 or 0.07503803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,870.28 or 0.99960959 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.