Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.52 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$671.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.76 million.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

