Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $750.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

