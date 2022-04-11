CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $116,051.33 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.01. 40,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,990. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $105.81 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.77.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRVL shares. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

