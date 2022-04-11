Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.19.

Shares of COUP opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

