Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $104.04 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

