CPChain Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.22 million and $259,787.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00256918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.51 or 0.00648454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

