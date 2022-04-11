CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will post $135.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.01 million and the highest is $137.32 million. CRA International reported sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $588.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.18. CRA International has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

