Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to post sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.00 million and the highest is $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $561.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $356.67 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

