Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.10 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) has been given a €13.10 ($14.40) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €12.80 ($14.07) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.62) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.93) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

VIV traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting €11.67 ($12.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.69. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($18.52) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($27.33).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

