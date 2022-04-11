Credit Suisse Group Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.79.

GEI traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.62. 357,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,854. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.34 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.80.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

