Credit Suisse Group Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.81.

TRP stock traded down C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$72.56. The company had a trading volume of 950,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,021. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.10.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

