Critical Comparison: hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) versus EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A hopTo 29.13% 29.00% 19.06%

43.2% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EverCommerce and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 10 0 2.83 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverCommerce presently has a consensus price target of 20.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.89%. Given EverCommerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than hopTo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverCommerce and hopTo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $490.14 million 5.19 -$81.97 million N/A N/A hopTo $3.61 million 2.35 $1.05 million $0.05 9.00

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverCommerce.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company provides GO-Global, an application access solution that offers cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprising GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company sells its products through resellers, such as OEMs, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

