Critical Review: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Lakeland Industries and Cadre are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.95 $35.11 million $2.18 8.94 Cadre $427.29 million 1.96 N/A N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadre.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Cadre on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

