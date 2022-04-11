Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $71.20. 16,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

