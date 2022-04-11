CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

