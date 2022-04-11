CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $216.37. 137,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of -212.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

