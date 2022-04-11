Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Down 5% This Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

