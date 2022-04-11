CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $633,581.75

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $633,581.75 and $836.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.04 or 0.11836925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00186031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00379834 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010539 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

