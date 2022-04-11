CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $156,438.84

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $156,438.84 and approximately $53,419.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,835 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

