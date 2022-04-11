Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $179.18 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $179.18 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,725,132,293 coins and its circulating supply is 472,211,772 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

