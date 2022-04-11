CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $5.04 million and $15.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.24 or 0.11928165 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00186295 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,385,815 coins and its circulating supply is 158,385,815 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

