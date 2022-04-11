CyberFi Token (CFi) Market Capitalization Hits $4.26 Million

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One CyberFi Token coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005445 BTC on exchanges. CyberFi Token has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $51,653.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00104794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CyberFi Token (CRYPTO:CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

