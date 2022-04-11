Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $9.40 billion and approximately $264.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00105996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005302 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,408,783,315 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

