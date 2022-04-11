Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dana by 351.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

