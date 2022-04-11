Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Danaher worth $1,188,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 268,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.94. 83,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,987. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.09 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

