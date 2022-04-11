Daniel S. Loeb Sells 1,008,296 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.05. 5,113,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,943. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
