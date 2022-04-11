DAOstack Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $108,938.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.72 or 0.99906399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

