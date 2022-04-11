Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $565.00

Datamine (DAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $260,433.89 and approximately $565.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,927 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

