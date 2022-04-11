Datamine Price Down 17.1% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Datamine has a total market cap of $263,615.58 and $151.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00287059 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006416 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.01681543 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,927 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

