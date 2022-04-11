Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 2,919 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. 96,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

