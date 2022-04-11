Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 43,996 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Amyris worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 70,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

