Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,454. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

