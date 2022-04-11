Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.63. 49,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,919. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

