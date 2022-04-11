Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.13% of A10 Networks worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,884. The company has a market cap of $995.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

