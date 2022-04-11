Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

