Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.69 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 8.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $424,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,253 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,801 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.