Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,423. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $250.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.31.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

