Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.33% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CARA traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,874. The company has a market capitalization of $708.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.