Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.20 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Radware worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDWR stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.07, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

