Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 161,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 694,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,273,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.