Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $108.22. 12,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,029. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

